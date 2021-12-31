Officials are advising against traditional New Year’s celebrations as the state experiences its fifth wave of COVID-19, which has led to record-breaking increases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalization in recent days.
Speaking in a press conference Thursday, Gov. John Bel Edwards and state health leaders urged people to “celebrate at home,” saying the state cannot afford another spike stemming from large gatherings this weekend.
Louisiana reported an all-time high number of COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with more than 12,400 confirmed and suspected infections. This came one day after the state reported around 9,300 — which was the record until Thursday.
In a rare update on a holiday, the Louisiana Department of Health said another 9,930 cases were reported to the state on Friday.
“If you go all the way back to the start of the pandemic, we have not reported numbers this high,” Edwards said Thursday.
The virus' rapid spread, fueled by the omicron variant, is leading to an uptick in hospitalizations in Louisiana, which is reporting 881 as of Friday — nearly 700 more than what the state was reporting on Dec. 15.
Hospitals are already facing capacity issues from staffing shortages, with large numbers of doctors and nurses out with infection, Edwards said.
“I’m very sorry that we’re back here,” Edwards said in a statement. “Unfortunately, we don’t get a vote in what this virus does, but we do get a choice on how we respond. As we close out the year, I strongly encourage you to join me in modifying your plans this New Year’s Eve and not gathering with people outside of your immediate household.”
To avoid adding onto the current spike in cases, Edwards and other leaders urged people to modify their New Year’s celebrations and enjoy the holiday “at home with members of your everyday household.”
Officials are also advising people to resume wearing face masks in public, get tested regularly, and get vaccinated if eligible.
“The data are clear — COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and percent positivity continue to climb at a startlingly fast rate, and we believe we are just starting to see the impact of the Omicron surge,” said State Epidemiologist Theresa Sokol. “That is why we must do everything we can going into this New Year’s weekend to slow its spread and stay safe.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.