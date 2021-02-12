While the COVID-19 numbers aren’t what they were four or five months ago, they’re certainly better than what they were last month or one month before that.
And that makes Gov. John Bel Edwards hopeful that when his next proclamation expires on March 3, he’ll be able to ease up on some of the restrictions.
“I am very hopeful that when we next announce a new proclamation, we will be able to ease some restrictions,” he said in his weekly COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday. “If we continue on the path we’re currently on. So I encourage people to do their part.”
Edwards’ office this week released the most recent COVID-19 data he used to make his decision to extend his modified Phase Two order, which is in effect for an additional 21 days.
According to the data, the state has shown strong improvement in terms of new cases, percent positivity, COVID-like illnesses, and hospitalizations, though they’re not quite at the level they were in early October just before the state entered the early stages of its third surge.
As of Feb. 7, new cases have decreased in all nine regions of the Louisiana Department of Health after all were increasing one month before.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Jan. 28 - Feb. 3 was 6.40 percent, marking the lowest since Oct. 29 - Nov. 4. (5.40 percent) and the fourth consecutive week-to-week drop.
The drop in percent positivity has resulted in a drop in cases, with the seven-day average on Feb. 11 at just over 892 new COVID-19 cases a day. That’s down from a peak of 2,995 on Jan. 8.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in Edwards’ reopening plan, dropped in all but one region in the state (Region 5, Southwest Louisiana) in the latest LDH report. This comes after all nine regions saw increases in the latest data report on Jan. 10.
On Friday, statewide hospitalizations fell to 1,001, the lowest since Nov. 22 which came two days before Edwards moved the state to its modified Phase Two order. Since reaching a high of 2,069 on Jan. 8, hospitalizations have fallen by 1,068.
Eight of the nine LDH regions reported a decrease in COVID-like illnesses, with Region 7 (Shreveport/Bossier) being the lone exception. On Jan. 10, all nine regions were in a plateau.
However, Edwards pointed to some “concerning” data that influenced his decision to extend the state’s modified Phase Two order.
While hospitalizations and test positivity have improved in Louisiana, Edwards said “cases are still very high and more people are in the hospital today than were last summer.” January ended as the second-deadliest month since the start of the pandemic, behind only April.
Edwards also said that more transmissible strains of COVID-19 — officials believe the U.K. Variant is circulation in the state — coupled with the upcoming Mardi Gras holiday led him to keep the state in Phase Two.
“Our conduct should not change in the foreseeable future,” Edwards said in his statement. “Please, be very smart and very courteous about how you act and please wear your mask, distance, wash your hands frequently, stay home when you are sick, protect the vulnerable and, when you are able to do so, get vaccinated.”
