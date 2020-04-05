Gov. John Bel Edwards’ most recent proclamation ensures high school seniors and current post-secondary students are able to meet requirements to be eligible or continue eligibility for the state’s merit-based scholarship, the Taylor Opportunity Program for Students (TOPS).
The state’s merit-based scholarship provides a portion of tuition for students enrolled at an eligible Louisiana institution. The TOPS Award provides assistance to more than 54,000 Louisiana students each year.
The governor’s proclamation addresses concerns students and families have about their ability to qualify for and maintain award amid the novel coronavirus, which surged to more than 12,000 reported cases in Louisiana on Saturday.
For students hoping to qualify, the governor’s order suspends the April ACT deadline, and students will now have until Sept. 30 to receive a qualifying score without penalty. However, students must still earn a qualifying ACT score and meet the TOPS Core Curriculum GPA requirement.
Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, which has closed all schools and universities until at least April 30, Class of 2020 graduates would have needed at least a 20 on their ACT by April and a Core Curriculum GPA of at least a 2.50 to qualify for TOPS.
The order also suspends the requirement that a home study student must have begun a Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) approved program no later than the end of their 10th grade year. This allows students to begin home study at any time during their junior or senior year.
The order also addresses concerns of JumpStart students who were unable to complete nine JumpStart credits due to the cancellation of courses. The order waives the requirement if a student’s school waives the requirement for graduation purposes.
For post-secondary students, the proclamation suspends the continuing eligibility requirements by suspending continuous enrollment, academic year earned hours, and GPA requirements for the 2019-2020 academic year.
This applies to students who were enrolled full-time as of the 14th class day and who were enrolled as of the March 13 declaration of emergency; students who were studying abroad and had to return home due to the COVID-19 outbreak; and students who were scheduled to be enrolled full-time in the spring quarter at Louisiana Tech University.
The order also suspends the deadline that requires a student to achieve a specified GPA to have an award reinstated after a suspension for not meeting the cumulative grade point average requirement.
For example, if a student's award is suspended for not making a 2.50, the student would typically have two years to increase his or her GPA. However, the suspension of this requirement for the spring semester of 2020 would allow students to have until this fall to boost their GPA.
Note that a “P” grade (using a pass/fail grading scale) will count as a completed course for the academic year, but it will not impact a student’s cumulative GPA. As a result, a ”P” grade will not help a student come off suspension. If a student receives an “F” in a course graded on a pass/fail basis, the “F” will have a negative impact on the student’s cumulative GPA.
To read the entire proclamation, which also extended Edwards' "stay at home" order through April 30, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.