Gov. John Bel Edwards praised the new 60-day federal moratorium on evictions for areas in the country ravaged by COVID-19 but urged renters and landlords who haven’t done so to immediately apply for assistance.
Days after a national eviction moratorium expired, President Joe Biden’s administration on Tuesday issued a new, more limited freeze that remains in effect through Oct. 3.
The previous extension ended July 31.
Like the previous order, the two-month moratorium issued Tuesday comes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The latest ban on evictions covers parts of the country that are experiencing what the CDC calls “substantial” and “high” spread of the coronavirus.
Louisiana is currently leading the country in COVID-19 case growth, ranking No. 1 in most new cases per capita.
In a statement, Edwards credited the new moratorium for “protecting hundreds of thousands of renters at risk of facing eviction from their homes during a pandemic.” He also said that renters and landlords “should not wait until the new moratorium expires before applying for assistance from available financial assistance programs throughout the state.”
“As we combat this deadly new surge in COVID-19 cases, we are grateful for the additional time extended to those who are still struggling to remain in their homes during the pandemic,” Edwards said.
“First and foremost, if you have not already done so, we urge you to protect yourself, your family and your community by getting vaccinated and complying with the new statewide indoor mask mandate. Additionally, if you are a renter who is struggling financially, we encourage you to apply now for available assistance to help you to pay your rent and utilities and avoid eviction.”
Edwards said the Louisiana Emergency Rental Assistance program continues to accept applications. The program focuses on paying past-due rent and utilities dating from April 2020, up to three months of future rent and current utilities, as well as some penalties and late fees.
More than 25,700 residents have begun applications for the state program, and an additional 37,500 have begun applications for the programs being administered by Caddo, Calcasieu, East Baton Rouge, Jefferson, Lafayette, Orleans, and St. Tammany parishes.
To date, more than $61 million in rental assistance has been approved statewide, “and that number is increasing each day,” Edwards said.
Renters and landlords can apply at www.LAStateRent.com or call 877-459-6555 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Renters should apply even if they only need assistance for current and future rent.
Edwards pointed to other resources for those who have already been evicted or who may already be facing homelessness. The following free resources can help find available and affordable rental homes:
-- Louisiana’s Housing Coordinated Entry Access Points www.laboscoc.org/housing-and-services
-- and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s list of community partners, www.hud.gov/states/louisiana/homeless.
Additionally, if a renter has been evicted but has signed a new lease, the Louisiana Emergency Rental Assistance program may be able to provide assistance for up to three months forward rent.
