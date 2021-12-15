Gov. John Bel Edwards will override a recent decision from Louisiana lawmakers and add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of required vaccines for school children, he announced Tuesday.
In a statement, Edwards said he was rejecting the recent move from the House Committee on Health and Welfare, which voted 13-2 last week against adding the COVID-19 vaccine to Louisiana’s school immunization schedule.
Edwards has stated all along his intentions to override such a vote.
The rule, Edwards said, will only apply to age groups that are fully authorized by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA). Currently, that only pertains to children ages 16 and up, though younger age groups will be added as full approval is granted.
Edwards said all of Louisiana’s current opt-out provisions for parents will remain in place, “meaning no child is forced to get a vaccine if their parents object in writing.”
Edwards sent a letter Tuesday to the House Committee on Health and Welfare, notifying chair Rep. Larry Bagley, R-Stonewall, that he is authorizing the Louisiana Department of Health to proceed with the effective school vaccine mandate.
“I understand that any issue around COVID-19, especially those that involve our children, can be divisive, I ask that you and your colleagues work with me to get more people in Louisiana vaccinated,” Edwards wrote.
Last week, the House Committee on Health and Welfare met for several hours regarding the mandate recommended by the Louisiana Department of Health. Ultimately, nine Republicans, three Democrats, and an Independent voted against the recommendation.
The meeting was packed with people who mostly opposed the mandate, while LDH officials said their objections are being fueled by misinformation about the vaccines and COVID-19.
“The effort to save lives in this unprecedented pandemic is hindered by the unintentional promotion of myths and misinformation, and the deliberate propagation of intentional disinformation,” said Dr. Joe Kanter, the state health officer.
“As a practicing emergency physician, I can tell you firsthand of the patients I have cared for who fell victim to mis- and disinformation, and some who paid the ultimate price.”
The final decision ultimately rested with Edwards, who has never wavered from his desire to see the COVID-19 vaccine added to the state’s immunization schedule if it were granted full FDA approval.
In his letter, Edwards said he is moving forward with the LDH recommendation because “it will save lives and will help Louisiana to emerge from this pandemic.”
Despite what Edwards called “misleading and conspiratorial rhetoric” at the committee meeting, the governor said the rule does not force “experimental shots” on children and only applies to those age groups fully approved by the FDA.
“One can only imagine where we would be as a state if the same overheated rhetoric from last week’s meeting was applied to Polio or Measles,” Edwards wrote. “The development of the COVID-19 vaccines in time to help us put this pandemic behind us also requires us to do everything we can to add COVID-19 to the list of diseases that no longer pose a serious threat.”
Edwards added that no child will be forced to be vaccinated against the will of his or her parents, adding that Louisiana has “one of the broadest exemptions in the country.” The mandate allows for exemptions through a written statement from a physician for medical reasons or if the individual, parent or guardian submits a written dissent.
“This is the same exemption that has long been in state law and is one of the broadest exemptions in the country,” Edwards wrote.
The proposed rule would take effect for the 2022-23 school year and only requires vaccines that have been fully approved by the FDA.
If the rule is finalized, Louisiana will join California as the only states to require COVID-19 vaccinations for K-12 in-person learning.
