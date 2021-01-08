Gov. John Bel Edwards said the state has lost 10 months of work in its ongoing fight against the novel coronavirus and that the more than 7,800 total deaths should weigh “heavily” on the hearts of all Louisianans “every time they leave their homes.”
Edwards made his comments the same day the state reported more than 100 confirmed and probable COVID-19 related deaths, a figure not reached in nearly nine months.
On Friday, the state confirmed 92 new COVID-19 related deaths, the second-most in a single day since the pandemic began and the most since April 14, 2020, when the state reported 129 deaths from the virus.
Combined with “probable” deaths, the state reported 105 new deaths on Friday to bring the total of confirmed and probable deaths to 7,833, a harrowing number Edwards pointed to in his statement pleading for more compliance to COVID-19 mitigation measures.
“We have lost nearly ten months of hard work to slow the spread of COVID in our state and, despite all warnings from medical professionals and public officials, some people still insist on ignoring the mitigation measures that are proven to work, including wearing face masks,” Edwards said. “Today, we mourn the loss of 7,833 Louisianans to this illness.
“These are people’s children and parents and friends and coworkers. They are our neighbors. They are our sisters and brothers. This should weigh heavily on the hearts of all Louisianans every time they leave their homes while COVID is so rampant.”
After a deadly December, things appear to be growing worse in January. The state reported an average of 30.7 confirmed COVID-19 deaths per day last month. So far this month, the daily average is 37.
The state on Friday reached 2,069 COVID-19 hospitalizations, also the most since mid-April.
In his statement, Edwards encouraged people to “do what is right” by wearing a face mask, avoiding gatherings with people outside of one’s household, staying at home and getting tested when symptoms develop, practicing social distancing, and washing hands frequently.
“There is a light at the end of the tunnel, but it will not matter if we do not get there,” Edwards said.
Below is the entire statement from Edwards:
“Today, Louisiana is reporting 105 new COVID deaths, the second highest number since April of last year. We have lost nearly ten months of hard work to slow the spread of COVID in our state and, despite all warnings from medical professionals and public officials, some people still insist on ignoring the mitigation measures that are proven to work, including wearing face masks. Today, we mourn the loss of 7,833 Louisianans to this illness. These are people’s children and parents and friends and coworkers. They are our neighbors. They are our sisters and brothers. This should weigh heavily on the hearts of all Louisianans every time they leave their homes while COVID is so rampant. During this pandemic, each and every choice we make can have catastrophic impacts on our health and the health of those around us. As more people are infected, as our hospitals again reach their capacity, please do what is right – wear your mask, avoid gathering with people outside of your household, stay at home and get tested when you have symptoms, practice social distancing and wash your hands. As of today, nearly 100,000 doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered in Louisiana, which is good news, but the vaccine will not stop this current surge. There is a light at the end of the tunnel, but it will not matter if we do not get there.”
