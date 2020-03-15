A second Louisianan has died due to the novel coronavirus, which has now reached 91 presumptive cases statewide.
The Orleans Parish resident was a 53-year-old individual with underlying medical conditions, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Sunday morning. The patient was being treated at Touro Infirmary Hospital in New Orleans.
This comes one day after a 58-year-old Orleans resident, also with underlying health conditions, died from the coronavirus, becoming the state's first fatality from the outbreak. That patient was also being treated at Touro Infirmary Hospital.
After making made the latest announcement, Edwards asked the people of Louisiana to join in sending thoughts and prayers to the family members and friends who have lost their loved one.
He also continued to stress the seriousness of the coronavirus, or COVID-19, which has now infected at least 10 parishes across the state.
“As the number of positive cases continues to rise, we need every person to take the necessary actions to help reduce the spread of this virus,” Edwards said. “It is an extremely serious situation that demands all of our attention.”
“Our elderly and those with chronic health conditions are the most vulnerable, but we all need to act responsibly and look out for ourselves and our neighbors.”
