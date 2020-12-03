Gov. John Bel Edwards said he has violated “absolutely none” of the mitigation measures he’s put in place amid the coronavirus pandemic, comments that were in response to a question regarding a photo of him without a mask in public.
A photo has circulated online and via social media in recent days showing Edwards without a mask standing on what appears to be an outdoor patio. At least five others are visible in the photo, seated at multiple tables.
Critics of Edwards quickly pounced on the photo, with many online users saying it shows a “double standard.” The governor has repeatedly implored people to wear face masks when outside of their household to slow the spread of the coronavirus, which has resulted in at least 227,000 cases and 6,200 deaths in Louisiana.
Edwards defended himself Wednesday, saying the photo was taken as he was getting ready to leave and “had that photo been taken 10 seconds later, you would have seen me with a mask on until the time I got in the car and actually until the time I got back to my residence.”
“There was absolutely nothing that I did that day that violated the rules that were in place, the Phase Three order when that happened, or today’s rules,” Edwards said near the end of Wednesday’s press conference.
According to a report from WAFB, a spokeswoman for the governor’s office said the photo was taken in the second week of November at the Baton Rouge Country Club. The spokeswoman said Edwards wore a mask while golfing that day and then removed it after sitting down outdoors to eat.
Someone at another table then spoke to the governor and the governor “briefly” stood up to speak to that person while forgetting to put his mask back on, according to WAFB’s report.
Edwards’ Phase Three order, which he said was in effect when the photo was taken, requires people to wear face masks when social distancing of at least six feet is not possible.
The governor implemented the statewide mask mandate in place since mid-July when the state was in the midst of its second surge of the coronavirus and has renewed it with every subsequent order.
With the state in its third surge, Edwards pushed the state back to a modified Phase Two order on Nov. 25, though the mask mandate remains in place.
There are some exceptions to the mask mandate, including one that Edwards pointed out in the press conference.
“I don’t think we ask anybody to eat at a table with a mask on,” the governor said. “But you’ll see that I’m outdoors and violated absolutely none of the mitigation measures we have in place.”
Multiple governors have come under fire in recent weeks for appearing to violate their own COVID-19 mitigation measures.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo, of New York, canceled his Thanksgiving plans after facing criticism for planning to have a holiday meal with his mother amid rising numbers of Covid-19 cases, multiple media outlets reported last week.
Gov. Gavin Newsom, of California, faced similar criticism for attending a lobbyist’s birthday party earlier last month in a large group with no one wearing masks. Newsom later apologized and said he made a mistake, according to multiple media reports.
