Gov. John Bel Edwards made another response to Attorney General Jeff Landry’s description of a statewide mask mandate as “unconstitutional,” calling it “regrettable” that Landry has backtracked from the bipartisan cooperation he showed at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter dated July 16, Edwards reaffirmed the legal authority he has to issue such a mandate amid a public health emergency — authority he claims Landry supported during a joint press conference in March.

Midway through the letter, Edwards said Landry’s “constitutional interpretation has changed dramatically in a mere four months.”

“While I appreciated the bipartisan cooperation you evidenced back in March, it seems as though you have decided to abandon that effort,” Edwards wrote. “While that is regrettable, I will continue to do the best I can to use the data and expert guidance to lead our efforts to confront this historic crisis.”

Edwards and Landry have been at odds since the governor issued a statewide mask mandate that went into effect July 13. Along with requiring people to wear masks in public, the mandate effectively closed bars statewide and put a 50-person limit on social gatherings. Edwards cited the recent surge in new cases and hospitalizations as the reason for his newest proclamation.

Landry has criticized previous mitigation measures, such as church limitations and bans on live music. He recently wrote a letter to the state education board arguing that masks should not be required in schools.

The attorney general continued his criticism in a nine-page advisory opinion released Wednesday. In it, Landry argued that the three main provisions of Edwards’ latest proclamation are “likely unconstitutional and unenforceable.”

Landry, who was unable to attend Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to Louisiana this week after testing positive for the coronavirus, also said business owners and law enforcement acting as “mask police” could face liability if individual civil rights are violated due to the proclamation.

“Although the mask mandate and 50-person limit may be good recommendations for personal safety, they may not be enforced with financial or criminal penalties,” Landry wrote.

The attorney general continued his attack on Edwards’ mandate during a national interview on Fox News Friday morning. While Landry acknowledged he supported measures the governor took in March when “we knew very little,” the present situation is “much different.”

Landry said the state has “a better grip” on infection rate, transmission rate, and mortality rate, adding that healthcare workers “are doing a great job treating the virus.”

“Those things require that government action change,” Landry said. “You can’t be more intrusive when the statistics are getting better, not worse.”

On Friday, health officials added 2,179 new cases to the ongoing tally, bringing the statewide total case count to 88,590. That’s the sixth time in eight days that the state reported at least 2,000 new cases.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, also continued their recent ascent, rising by 12 overnight to reach 1,413 statewide, the most since May 7 when the state was still under a stay-at-home order.

Last week, Louisiana had 243 new cases per 100,000 people, more than double the national average of 119 new cases per 100,000 people, according to Edwards. After dropping to as low as No. 10 in the nation in cases per capita, Louisiana has crept back up to No. 3 behind only New York and New Jersey.

Edwards’ newest order is in effect until at least July 24, the day Phase Two of reopening the state is currently set to expire.

In his letter to Landry, the governor reiterated the support he has had from Pence, head of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, and Dr. Deborah Birx, the response coordinator of the task force.

“The entire White House Coronavirus Task Force sees the same data that I see and knows the serious challenges that we face,” Edwards said.

The governor also disputed Landry’s claim that business owners could be held liable if they enforce a mask requirement, pointing to recently passed legislation that “limit the liability of businesses and organizations from lawsuits alleging COVID-19 exposure.”

Edwards said that protection would be lifted if businesses fail to comply with federal or state guidelines pertaining to COVID-19.

“Thus, should businesses heed your opinion and not require face coverings at their establishments, they could very well lose the legal protections provided to them in this past session,” Edwards said.

“While you may not have considered this issue, I can assure you courts throughout this state will not have the luxury of avoiding this issue if businesses follow your advice.”

In response to Landry’s claim that he was not consulted prior to “any executive order during COVID-19,” Edwards said the attorney general has not attended any of the more than 68 Unified Command Group meetings “since the beginning of the emergency,” despite “almost every other statewide officials” participating “personally.”

“While it is your choice whether or not you participate, you cannot avoid being briefed on the state’s response then claim you are unaware of the ‘benchmark with which to measure our success,’” Edwards said.

To read Edwards’ letter to Landry, click here.