In a sobering press conference, Gov. John Bel Edwards said he is “seriously considering” reinstating the statewide mask mandate as new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations — fueled by the more transmissible and dangerous Delta variant — grow at an unprecedented rate.
Edwards spoke with reporters about the state’s response to COVID-19 Friday, saying he has received requests from hospitals statewide asking him to require face coverings for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.
“This is something that I am seriously considering,” Edwards said.
This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidance on masks amid rapid growth of the Delta variant being felt across the country. Edwards said he would “review new data that came out of the CDC just today” as he considers another mask mandate.
“I will continue to have talks with public health and hospital officials and others before I reimpose a mandate,” Edwards said.
Louisiana currently has the highest per-capita growth of COVID-19 cases in the nation.
Currently, all 64 parishes in the state have “high” levels of community spread, meaning there are either 100 or more cases per 100,000 people or a test positivity rate of 10 percent or higher. Louisiana is one of only two states in the nation with such a distinction, along with neighboring Arkansas, according to CNN.
On Tuesday, the state confirmed its largest single-day increase in new cases since Jan. 6 when it added 4,043 to the ongoing tally. This week, the state confirmed more than 21,000 new cases, the most on record.
The rapid case growth has resulted in the White House designating Louisiana as a “state of concern,” and it has renewed a strain on the state’s hospitals, wiping out months of improvements.
“Hospitals are bitterly bursting at the seams right now,” said Dr. Joe Kanter, the state health officer.
As of Friday, Louisiana has 1,740 COVID-19 hospitalizations, the most since Jan. 21 during the state’s winter surge in cases. That included an overnight increase of 169 hospitalizations on Tuesday, the largest since March 2020 when the pandemic began.
Since dropping to 259 on July 2, the state has added 1,481 hospitalizations, or an average of 52.8 per day. Kanter said 11.7 percent of all emergency department visits are related to patients with COVID-like symptoms, an all-time high in Louisiana.
Of all COVID-19 hospital patients, approximately 167 are on mechanical ventilators, the most since Feb. 2.
*This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.