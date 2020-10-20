With flu season arriving amid an ongoing public health emergency, state officials have repeatedly urged Louisianans to “roll up your sleeves” and get a flu shot, saying it’s more important this year than ever before.
To prove their point, they started by getting one themselves.
Gov. John Bel Edwards and other state officials recently received their annual flu shots during a visit to Our Lady of the Lake’s North Baton Rouge Clinic.
Edwards was joined by Louisiana Department of Health Secretary Dr. Courtney Phillips and Department of Children and Family Services Secretary Marketa Walters. All have stressed the importance of getting a flu shot this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Though it won’t prevent COVID-19, health officials said a flu vaccination will help “protect you against potentially getting both the flu and COVID, which can greatly impact your health and ability to recover.”
Edwards is encouraging all Louisianans who can to get their flu shot “sooner rather than later,” adding that it is “quick and readily available all across Louisiana.”
“It’s a good idea to get a flu shot every year, but right now, with the ongoing COVID pandemic, getting your flu shot is even more important,” Edwards said in a statement. “We cannot afford to have a serious flu season on top of the pandemic because we will risk overrunning the ability of our hospitals to deliver health care.”
A flu vaccination can reduce flu illnesses, doctors’ visits, and missed work and school due to flu. It can also prevent serious flu complications that can result in hospitalization and, in the most tragic situations, death.
The flu traditionally results in around 500 deaths and nearly 3,000 hospitalizations each year in Louisiana, according to information provided by the Governor’s Office. But those numbers grew in 2019, when there were more than 15,000 hospitalizations and more than 1,600 deaths from the flu, including five pediatric deaths.
People 6 months of age and older are urged to get the flu shot by the end of this month since it takes some time for the body to recognize and respond to the vaccine, Edwards said.
In his statement, Edwards said getting a flu shot “has never been easier,” saying people can get their flu shots at a local pharmacy or doctor’s office. Additionally, the Office of Public Health will hold annual flu vaccination drives across the state from Oct. 16 - Nov. 19 at no cost.
“I get my annual flu shot not only to protect myself but also others, including those who are more vulnerable to serious flu illness,” Phillips said in a statement. “Let’s be good neighbors and roll up our sleeves, Louisiana.”
Edwards said the same mitigation measures being used to slow the spread of COVID-19 can also be used to prevent the flu. Those measures include:
-- Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.
-- Staying home and limiting contact with others as much as possible if you are sick.
-- Covering your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.
-- Washing your hands often with soap and water or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
-- Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth since germs spread this way.
-- Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with viruses that cause flu
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Louisiana Department of Health recommend a yearly flu shot for everyone over 6 months of age who does not have a complicating condition, such as a prior allergic reaction to the flu shot.
A flu shot is especially crucial for people who may be at higher risk for serious complications, which includes babies and young children, pregnant women, people with chronic health conditions, and people 65 years and older.
Health officials said the flu shot is safe for pregnant and breastfeeding women, who can pass on antibodies to their babies that will help protect them.
People can visit www.ldh.la.gov/fighttheflu for more information and resources, including a vaccine finder. While receiving a flu shot, people are encouraged to inquire about other vaccinations they may need.
