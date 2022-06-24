Gov. John Bel Edwards has tested positive for COVID-19, according to an announcement from the governor's office on Friday.
Edwards is not exhibiting any symptoms but will follow recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and isolate for five days, the governor's office said.
Edwards is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and has taken two booster doses. His positive test came after returning from travel, according to the governor's office.
"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, I have taken many precautions to avoid becoming infected and sick and spreading illness to those around me, including taking recommended vaccines, wearing masks and routinely testing for COVID," Edwards said in a statement.
"I am thankful that, as a vaccinated and twice boosted person, I am not currently experiencing symptoms of COVID despite having tested positive for the first time."
Edwards urged citizens to stay up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccinations and take precaution to avoid getting sick.
"Right now, COVID hospitalizations are low, but the number of people testing positive is going up, and there is still a lot of COVID circulating in Louisiana," Edwards said.
