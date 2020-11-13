Gov. John Bel Edwards will address the media regarding the state’s ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic during a press conference Friday afternoon.
Set for 3 p.m., the press conference will be live streamed on the governor’s Facebook page and can also be viewed on his website, www.gov.louisiana.gov.
The press conference will come on a day the Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,492 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day increase since the pandemic started. On Friday, the Louisiana Department of Health began incorporating antigen tests into the state’s COVID-19 reporting and dashboard, resulting in a significant rise in new cases across the state.
The state is also at the most COVID-19 hospitalizations (692) since September.
The press conference will also come one day after a state judge denied a request from House Republicans to force the governor to temporarily revoke the state’s coronavirus restrictions.
In late October, 65 of 68 House Republican signed a petition seeking to terminate all of Edwards’ restrictions, citing a 2003 state law that allows a majority in either the House or the Senate to sign a petition to force the governor to end a public health emergency declaration.
Instead, Edwards stood by his mitigation measures and executive orders — which he has said have been backed by the White House Coronavirus Task Force and local health officials — and filed a lawsuit to have the matter settled in court.
On Thursday, Judge William Morvant, of 19th Judicial District Court, ruled that the law used by House Republican lawmakers is “unconstitutional.” He also deemed that the petition seeking to end the restrictions was “moot” since it “specifically and exclusively” targeted Edwards’ previous Phase Three order that expired on Friday, Nov. 6.
Edwards’ current proclamation runs through Friday, Dec. 4.
