Gov. John Bel Edwards will address the media regarding the state’s ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic during a press conference Tuesday afternoon.
The press conference will be live streamed on the governor’s Facebook page beginning at 2:30 p.m., and it can also be viewed on his website, www.gov.louisiana.gov.
The press conference will be held one day before Edwards’ current Phase Two order expires. Last month, the governor moved the state back to a “modified” version of Phase Two amid a rise in new COVID-19 cases, percent positivity, and hospitalizations.
The new order reduced the capacity at most non-essential businesses back to 50 percent and placed limits on indoor (75 people) and outdoors (150 people) social gatherings.
Despite the added restrictions and the beginning of the months-long vaccination process, Louisiana’s COVID-19 situation hasn’t improved.
On Tuesday, the state reported 57 new COVID-19 hospitalizations to reach 1,647 statewide, the most since late April. A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have increased in 31 of the last 41 updates from the Department of Health, including by 113 in the last two days.
As of Tuesday, there are 181 COVID-19 patients requiring mechanical ventilators, the most since Aug. 17 (184).
New cases have risen much in recent weeks. The state confirmed 2,766 new cases on Tuesday, marking the 21st time since Nov. 12 that the Department of Health confirmed at least 2,000 new cases in its noon update.
From July 28 until Nov. 11, the state reported at least 2,000 new cases twice — both in early August — and none for nearly three months from Aug. 12 - Nov. 11.
More than halfway through December, the number of COVID-19 related deaths this month is at 650, which exceeds the totals from September (534), October (384), and November (458). More than 6,800 people in Louisiana have died from COVID-19, including 106 from Livingston Parish.
Given how the the state is firmly entrenched in its third surge since the virus’ outbreak in March, Edwards said last week that people should not expect fewer restrictions when his current order expires.
“If you just took at the data we’ve been presenting daily… you should know that we’re not gonna be lessening restrictions for sure as we get past Dec. 23,” Edwards said.
As of Tuesday, the state is reporting:
-- 266,953 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 24,007 “probable” cases
-- 6,813 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 345 “probable” deaths
-- 4,182,279 total COVID-19 tests
-- 232,725 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
