Gov. John Bel Edwards will address the media regarding its ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic during a press conference Tuesday afternoon.
Scheduled for 1 p.m., the press conference will be live streamed on the governor’s Facebook page and can also be viewed on his website, www.gov.louisiana.gov.
The press conference will be held one day before Edwards’ modified Phase Two order is set to expire. Last month, he extended the order for an additional 21 days through March 3.
Speaking to reporters last week, Edwards indicated that he may loosen COVID-19 restrictions when his current order expires, citing the state’s continued improvement in its COVID-19 numbers over the last several weeks.
Though he stopped short of guaranteeing to loosen restrictions when the current proclamation expires, Edwards said he expects “new features” to be included in the next order.
Louisiana has been under a modified Phase Two order since Thanksgiving week, just as the state was entering its third COVID-19 surge since the pandemic began last March.
But new cases, percent positivity, and hospitalizations have been trending to their lowest levels in months.
Additionally, the state continues to plug along in its vaccination effort, with more than 1 million doses administered since mid-December. So far, more than 368,000 people have completed the two-dose series.
The vaccination effort received a boost this week when the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), a federal advisory panel within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), voted unanimously to recommend the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine for people 18 and older.
As of Tuesday, the state is reporting:
-- 370,797 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 60,474 “probable” cases
-- 8,957 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 690 “probable” deaths
-- 629 COVID-19 hospitalizations; 89 patients on ventilators
-- 6,004,999 total COVID-19 tests
-- 408,463 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
-- 1,025,411 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 368,146 series completed
