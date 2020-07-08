Gov. John Bel Edwards will discuss the state’s ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic during a press conference scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8.
The press conference comes as Louisiana continues to see a spike in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, which are reaching alarming levels once again.
On Tuesday, the state exceeded 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations for the first time since May 19. Hospitalizations now stand at 1,022 as of Wednesday, and since June 14, they’ve gone up by 480 — roughly 19 a day.
Health officials also confirmed more than 1,800 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to date to 70,151. That’s the ninth time since June 23 that the state has confirmed at least 1,000 new cases in a single day, including the fourth time the state has reported at least 1,800 since July 1.
In his last press conference, Edwards said the state was “nowhere near” threatening its ability to deliver healthcare, which was the governor’s chief concern during the initial outbreak when advanced modeling showed the state running out of bed space by early April.
Edwards did say, however, that his office would “increase enforcement” of restrictions for businesses under Phase Two, which include 50-percent limits on capacity for most businesses and mask-wearing for all employees dealing directly with the public.
As of July 3, the State Fire Marshal’s Office reported more than 450 courtesy visits and complaint checks conducted across Louisiana. Officials stopped in to restaurants, bars, fitness centers, retail stores, salons, and professional offices to spot-check that spacing, capacity, mask-wearing and sanitation standards were being met by the business as best as possible.
Edwards said the emphasis on compliance checks is to ensure that the state doesn’t go backward in its reopening plan. He also encouraged the public to avoid patronizing businesses that are not adhering to mitigation measures.
“We don’t want to close more businesses if we can avoid it, but we also don’t want a few bad actors and people who are just not honoring the restrictions that are in place... to prevent us from continuing to move forward,” Edwards said. “We’re going to be more robust in our enforcement.”
“We’re encouraging every business, every venue to do everything they can to comply with the restrictions in place. I’m also requesting the general public to not patronize businesses not conducting themselves in a safe manner.”
