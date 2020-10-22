Gov. John Bel Edwards will address the media regarding the state’s response to Hurricane Delta, Hurricane Laura, and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic during a press conference Thursday afternoon.
Set for 2 p.m., the press conference will be live streamed on the governor’s Facebook page and can also be viewed on his website, www.gov.louisiana.gov.
The press conference will come midway through Edwards’ current Phase Three order, which is slated to run until Nov. 6. Among other measures, the order allows most businesses and churches to operate at 75 percent capacity, limits gatherings to 250 people, and includes a statewide mask mandate.
During his monthly radio appearance on Wednesday, Edwards expressed some concern over the growing number of COVID-19 hospitalizations but said the state is faring “relatively well” compared to the rest of the country in the fight against the novel coronavirus.
As of Thursday, the state is reporting 178,171 cases; 5,593 deaths; and 2,647,427 tests. The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 3,733 “probable” cases and 206 “probable” deaths.
After rising for three straight days, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 10 on Thursday to 598 statewide. The decrease comes one day after hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, exceeded 600 for the first time in more than a month.
Since dropping to 518 on Oct. 4, hospitalizations have risen by 80.
In Livingston Parish, there have been 4,132 cases; 79 deaths; and 45,165 tests.
