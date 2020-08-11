Gov. John Bel Edwards will address the state regarding the coronavirus pandemic in a press conference Tuesday afternoon.
Set for 2:30 p.m., the press conference will be live streamed on the governor’s Facebook page and can also be viewed on his website, www.gov.louisiana.gov.
Last week, Edwards signed an order keeping Louisiana in Phase Two of its reopening plan for an additional 21 days. Along with other Phase Two restrictions, Edwards’ statewide mask mandate, ban of on-site consumption at bars, and 50-person limit on social gatherings will stay intact.
The current order is set to expire on Friday, Aug. 28.
Last, Edwards said health experts are starting to see “the positive impact” of the mask mandate in COVID-19 data, citing a recent decline of reported COVID-like symptoms and cases as well as a decline or plateau in multiple regions.
However, the governor noted that all 64 parishes in the state are still reporting “high COVID incidence” (at least 100 new cases per 100,000 people for the most recent two-week period) and that the White House has put Louisiana “in the red zone for cases.”
In its weekly recommendations to the state, Edwards said the White House Coronavirus Task Force, led by Vice President Mike Pence, “specifically recommends continuing both the statewide mask mandate and the closure of bars to on-premises consumption.”
As of Tuesday, Louisiana is reporting 133,125 COVID-19 cases; 89,083 recoveries; 4,195 deaths; 1,335 hospitalizations; 214 patients on ventilators; and 1,568,564 tests.
