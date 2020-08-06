Gov. John Bel Edwards, who earlier this week announced he was extending Phase Two of reopening the state amid the coronavirus pandemic, will address the state in a press conference Thursday afternoon.

Set for 2:30 p.m., the press conference will be live streamed on the governor’s Facebook page and can also be viewed on his website, www.gov.louisiana.gov.

During his press conference on Tuesday, Edwards announced the state would not move forward in its reopening plan and would remain in Phase Two for an additional 21 days. Along with other Phase Two restrictions, Edwards’ statewide mask mandate, ban of on-site consumption at bars, and 50-person limit on social gatherings will stay intact.

The current order is set to expire on Friday, Aug. 7. Edwards said earlier this week he expects to sign a new order by Thursday that will keep Louisiana in Phase Two until at least Friday, Aug. 28.

On Tuesday, Edwards said health experts are starting to see “the positive impact” of the mask mandate in COVID-19 data, citing a recent decline of reported COVID-like symptoms and cases as well as a decline or plateau in multiple regions.

However, the governor noted that all 64 parishes in the state are still reporting “high COVID incidence” (at least 100 new cases per 100,000 people for the most recent two-week period) and that the White House has put Louisiana “in the red zone for cases.”

In its weekly recommendations to the state, Edwards said the White House Coronavirus Task Force, which is led by Vice President Mike Pence, “specifically recommends continuing both the statewide mask mandate and the closure of bars to on-premises consumption.”

To advance in the White House’s “Open Up American Again” plan, vetted by the Center for Disease Control (CDC), a state must see decreases in reported COVID-like symptoms, cases, and hospitalizations over a 14-day period.

“We may be seeing fewer new cases but there still is a lot of COVID statewide,” Edwards said in a statement Tuesday.

“We need deeper, sustained gains. That is why I am extending the restrictions we have in place for another 21 days, so we can continue the progress we are making and protect against additional spread of COVID-19.”

After moving through a stay-at-home order and Phase One, Louisiana was able to enter Phase Two on June 5 after successfully “flattening the curve” following the virus’ initial outbreak in March and April.

But the situation has changed drastically over the last two months, as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rose toward alarming numbers across the state, not just the New Orleans area as was the case in the beginning of the public health emergency.

This will mark the third time Edwards has extended Phase Two, following a four-week extension in June and a two-week extension last month.

As of Thursday, Louisiana is reporting 127,246 COVID-19 cases; 89,083 recoveries; 4,028 deaths; 1,457 hospitalizations; 215 patients on ventilators; and 1,484,972 tests.