Gov. John Bel Edwards will address the media regarding the state’s response to Hurricane Delta, Hurricane Laura, and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic during a press conference Thursday afternoon.
Set for 2 p.m., the press conference will be live streamed on the governor’s Facebook page and can also be viewed on his website, www.gov.louisiana.gov.
The press conference will come less than one week after Edwards extended Louisiana’s stay in Phase Three of reopening through Nov. 6.
The state has been under Phase Three guidelines since Sept. 11 following a three-month stay in Phase Two, which was triggered by the state’s second surge of new cases and hospitalization over the summer.
As of Thursday, the state is reporting 173,864 cases; 5,507 deaths; and 2,542,919 tests. The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 3,088 “probable” cases and 200 “probable” deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, dropped by 16 on Thursday to 566 statewide. Despite the decrease, hospitalizations have risen by 48 in the last 11 days and in six of the last 10 LDH updates.
Ventilator usage decreased by three on Thursday to 61.
In Livingston Parish, there have been 3,990 cases; 77 deaths; and 43,489 tests.
