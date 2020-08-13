Gov. John Bel Edwards will address the state regarding the coronavirus pandemic in a press conference Thursday afternoon.
Set for 2:30 p.m., the press conference will be live streamed on the governor’s Facebook page and can also be viewed on his website, www.gov.louisiana.gov.
Last week, Edwards signed an order keeping Louisiana in Phase Two of its reopening plan for an additional 21 days. Along with other Phase Two restrictions, Edwards’ statewide mask mandate, ban of on-site consumption at bars, and 50-person limit on social gatherings will stay intact.
The current order is set to expire on Friday, Aug. 28.
On Tuesday, Edwards and Dr. Alex Billioux gave an update on the state’s COVID-19 response, saying that Louisiana has made “slow and steady progress” since the governor implemented a statewide mask mandate.
This week, the state reported less than 1,200 new cases in consecutive days for the first time since June 29-30. COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan vetted by the Center for Disease Control (CDC), are at their lowest point since mid-July.
“We’re still in a very difficult place, but our trends have been positive over the last couple of weeks,” Edwards said Tuesday. “The progress hasn’t been dramatic, but it has been steady.”
The state continues to test at a high volume, Edwards said, with more than 226,000 tests completed in August as of Tuesday. The governor added that turnaround times in state and commercial labs “are decreasing” but also said “we still have a ways to go.”
“The sooner we know someone is positive and get them into isolation, the fewer people they’re gonna come in contact with,” Edwards said.
Despite the drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations over the last month, Edwards noted that “there is still a lot of stress on hospitals,” mostly regarding bed space and staffing. He urged people to continue following mitigation measures to slow the spread, particularly with schools across the state reopening this month.
“We still have some work to do,” Edwards said. “I would remind everybody we all have a role to play.”
As of Thursday, Louisiana is reporting 135,439 COVID-19 cases; 103,512 recoveries; 4,279 COVID-19 related deaths; 1,320 hospitalizations; 211 patients on ventilators; and 1,615,980 tests.
In Livingston Parish, there have been 3,027 cases; 28,676 tests; and 54 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.