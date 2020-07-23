Gov. John Bel Edwards will discuss the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic during a press conference Thursday afternoon, one day before his newest order goes into effect.

Scheduled for 2:30 p.m., the press conference will be live streamed on the governor’s Facebook page and can also be viewed on his website, www.gov.louisiana.gov.

On Tuesday, Edwards announced he was extending Phase Two of reopening the state for another two weeks, citing a continued surge in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations that made him hesitant to move the state into Phase Three of reopening. This is the second time Edwards has extended Phase Two, following a four-week extension last month.

Phase Two will now expire on Friday, Aug. 7, unless it is extended again. Edwards said he intends to sign the newest order on Thursday.

Along with previous Phase Two restrictions, Edwards’ recent proclamation in which he issued a statewide mask mandate, banned on-site consumption at bars, and limited social gatherings to 50 people will also remain in effect.

To advance in the White House’s “Open Up American Again” plan, vetted by the Center for Disease Control (CDC), a state must see decreases in reported COVID-like symptoms, cases, and hospitalizations over a 14-day period.

On Thursday, Louisiana passed 100,000 total cases of the novel coronavirus to date, becoming the 12th state in the country to do so — as well as the least populated. COVID-19 hospitalizations and ventilator usage are also at their highest levels since early May.

As of July 15, all regions of Louisiana had a 7-day average positivity rate that was greater than 10 percent, with an overall statewide positivity rate of 15.46 percent. The state’s goal is 10 percent or lower.

As of Thursday, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 101,650 total cases, 3,574 COVID-19 related deaths, 1,585 hospitalizations, 197 patients on ventilators, and 1,174,868 tests.