Gov. John Bel Edwards will discuss the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic during a press conference Tuesday afternoon, days before his current order extending Phase Two of reopening the state is set to expire.
Scheduled for 2:30 p.m., the press conference will be live streamed on the governor’s Facebook page and can also be viewed on his website, www.gov.louisiana.gov.
Edwards extended Phase Two restrictions last month, citing a continued surge in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations that made him hesitant to move the state into Phase Three of reopening.
To advance in the White House’s “Open Up American Again” plan, vetted by the Center for Disease Control (CDC), a state must see decreases in reported COVID-like symptoms, cases, and hospitalizations over a 14-day period.
The Louisiana Department of Health has reported at least 1,500 cases 14 times since July 1, including at least 2,000 new cases six times since July 10. Officials have pointed out that the vast majority of new cases is the result of “community spread.”
As of Tuesday, the state has confirmed a total of 96,583 COVID-19 cases that have led to 3,498 deaths.
Hospitalizations (1,527) and ventilator usage (186) are also at their highest levels since early May. Edwards has stated numerous times that the state has “wiped out” all the gains it made in June.
Originally slated to end June 26, Edwards extended Phase Two until July 24. Under Phase Two, most businesses were allowed to resume operations at 50-percent capacity. It also reopened previously closed businesses such as bars, tattoo parlors, day spas, swimming pools, bowling alleys, skating rinks, and event centers.
Businesses such as carnivals, amusement parks, water parks, fairs, children’s indoor play centers, and theme parks remain closed under Phase Two.
Edwards added other stipulations July 13, including a statewide mask mandate for people 8 years of age and older. The order, which Attorney General Jeff Landry has recently called “unconstitutional,” also shut down on-site consumption at bars and limited social gatherings to 50 people.
