Gov. John Bel Edwards will discuss the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic during a press conference Tuesday afternoon, nearly a week into his latest order extending Phase Two of reopening the state.

Scheduled for 4 p.m., the press conference will be live streamed on the governor’s Facebook page and can also be viewed on his website, www.gov.louisiana.gov.

On Tuesday, health officials added 1,121 cases to the ongoing tally, bringing the statewide case count to date to 111,038. That’s the lowest amount of new cases since July 6, following weeks of daily increases ranging from 1,500 to 2,500 new cases.

According to health officials, 91 percent of Tuesday’s new cases were the result of community spread, while 30 percent were among individuals ages 29 and younger. The collection dates for most of the new cases fall between July 21-28.

Last week, Edwards formally extended Phase Two of Louisiana’s reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic for another two weeks. The governor cited a continued surge in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations that made him hesitant to move the state into Phase Three.

This was the second time Edwards extended Phase Two, following a four-week extension last month. The earliest the state could enter Phase Three would be Friday, Aug. 7.

In a press conference last week, Edwards hinted that a move backward into Phase One is possible if the state doesn’t improve its COVID-19 situation. During the press conference, Edwards provided testimony from Dr. Amanda Logue, of Lafayette General, and Dr. Henry Kaufman, of Our Lady of Lourdes, who both stated that their hospitals are “at or near capacity.”

“For anyone out there minimizing the seriousness of this situation, you are doing yourself and this state a terrible disservice,” Edwards said in his statement announcing the Phase Two extension. “The same is true for anyone questioning the validity of the data that we’re using and releasing every day.”

Under Phase Two, most businesses and faith-based organizations are allowed to operate at 50-percent capacity, among other mitigation measures. In addition, Edwards’ statewide mask mandate for people 8 and older, ban of on-site consumption at bars, and 50-person limit on social gatherings will remain in effect for the duration of Phase Two.

To advance in the White House’s “Open Up American Again” plan, vetted by the Center for Disease Control (CDC), a state must see decreases in reported COVID-like symptoms, cases, and hospitalizations over a 14-day period.

As of Tuesday, the state was reporting 3,700 deaths, 1,583 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 214 patients on ventilators, 61,456 recoveries, and 1,276,304 total tests.