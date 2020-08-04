Gov. John Bel Edwards will discuss the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic during a press conference Tuesday afternoon, three days before his latest order extending Phase Two of reopening the state is scheduled to end.
Set for 2:30 p.m., the press conference will be live streamed on the governor’s Facebook page and can also be viewed on his website, www.gov.louisiana.gov.
On Tuesday, health officials added 3,615 cases to the ongoing tally, bringing the total to 124,461. Of that total, approximately 1,741 cases had specimen collection dates that go back to May 28, which puts Tuesday’s number of new cases at 1,874.
This week, COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, dropped below 1,500 for the first time since July 19. However, patients on ventilators have continued to rise and as of Tuesday stand at 240 statewide.
Last month, Edwards formally extended Phase Two of Louisiana’s reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic for another two weeks. The governor cited a continued surge in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations that made him hesitant to move the state into Phase Three.
That marked the second time Edwards extended Phase Two, following a four-week extension last month. Phase Two is currently set to expire on Friday, Aug. 7.
During a press conference last Thursday, Edwards hinted at what he might decide this week, advising Louisiana residents to not expect major changes to the state’s mitigation measures when the current executive order expires.
Bars across the state are closed, while other types of businesses are restricted to half of their normal capacity. Crowd sizes are limited to 50 people and face coverings are required inside businesses and other public buildings and outdoors when maintaining social distance is not possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.