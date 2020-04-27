Gov. John Bel Edwards will make an “important announcement” regarding the state’s response to the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, during a press conference slated for 4 p.m. on Monday, April 27.
The impending announcement comes three days before the end of Edwards’ current stay-at-home order, which runs through Thursday, April 30. The governor’s press conference can be viewed via a live stream on his Facebook page or at gov.louisiana.gov.
On Monday, the statewide COVID-19 case count reached 27,068 reported cases, an increase of 295 from the previous day, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. There are now 17,303 “presumed” recoveries from the novel coronavirus, which has resulted in 1,697 deaths and 43 “probable” deaths.
Last week, Edwards said Louisiana’s trend is moving in the right direction for a reopening of the economy on May 1. That will begin with expanded healthcare offerings for anything deemed "time sensitive" and "essential" such as surgeries, screenings, and dealing with infection.
However, the governor has asked Louisiana residents to “manage their expectations” as the economy begins to reopen and to understand that the process must be the right combination of economic stimulation with respect to public health and safety.
Edwards and other health officials have repeatedly said that a vaccine or a therapeutic method to treat COVID-19 is the only way for life to return to normal. And until that time comes, returning to work will look much different — complete with masks, personal protective equipment, social distancing, constant washing of hands, and disinfecting common surfaces.
Several demonstrations have taken place in the Capital City over the last few weeks, including a protest outside the Governor’s Mansion on Monday.
