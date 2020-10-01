Gov. John Bel Edwards will address the media regarding the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic as well as the Special Legislative Session during a press conference Thursday afternoon.
Set for 2 p.m., the press conference will be live streamed on the governor’s Facebook page and can also be viewed on his website, www.gov.louisiana.gov.
The press conference will come eight days before Edwards’ current Phase Three proclamation is set to expire. Louisiana entered Phase Three on Sept. 11, and the current order is slated to run until Friday, Oct. 9.
However, Edwards has stated multiple times over the last few weeks that he doesn’t see the state advancing much further in reopening until a vaccine is made and widely distributed.
Under Phase Three, most businesses are allowed to operate at 75-percent capacity while some bars can reopen at a more restrictive capacity if they’re in a parish with a low positivity rate.
To reopen bars, a parish must have two consecutive weeks of 5-percent positivity or lower.
Bars have reopened in a dozen parishes across the state, including most recently in neighboring East Baton Rouge. Livingston Parish, which had 10.8 percent positivity in the week of Sept. 10-16 and 6.8 percent positivity Sept. 17-23, has not yet met the criteria to reopen bars.
Other Phase Three stipulations include an outdoor-crowd capacity of 50 percent of the outdoor space or up to 250 people if people can’t practice social distancing. Indoor gatherings such as weddings and birthday parties are limited to 50-percent capacity or up to 250 people.
The statewide mask mandate that Edwards implemented in mid-July is also in effect for Phase Three.
As of Wednesday, Louisiana was reporting 166,033 COVID-19 cases; 154,163 recoveries; 5,321 COVID-19 related deaths; and 2,317,179 tests.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, one of the key metrics in the state’s reopening plan, reached 553 statewide on Wednesday, the fewest since June 13 (542). That same day, ventilator usage fell to 79 statewide, matching the fewest since June 29.
In Livingston Parish, there have been 3,810 cases; 40,563 tests; and 76 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.