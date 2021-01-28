Gov. John Bel Edwards will address the media regarding the state’s ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic in a press conference Thursday afternoon.
The press conference is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. and will be live streamed on the governor’s Facebook page. It can also be viewed on Edwards’ website, www.gov.louisiana.gov.
Earlier this month, Edwards extended his modified Phase Two order as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continued to surge in Louisiana.
The order is in effect until Feb. 10 and limits most non-essential businesses to 50-percent capacity. It also places restrictions on indoor (25-percent capacity or 75 people) and outdoor (25-percent capacity or 150 people) social gatherings.
In recent weeks, officials have seen signs of a plateau from the state’s third COVID-19 surge, which began after the Thanksgiving holiday.
After reporting at least 3,000 new cases seven times from Jan. 3-17, the state hasn’t reached that number in the last 11 days.
Additionally, the most recent statewide positivity rate report (Jan. 14-20) came in at 8.60 percent, marking the second consecutive week-to-week drop and the lowest rate since Nov. 19-25 (7.80 percent).
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key metric in the state’s reopening plan, have fallen in 10 of the last 13 LDH updates. They fell to 1,625 statewide on Wednesday, the fewest since Dec. 28, 2020.
Ventilator usage is also at its lowest total (203 statewide) since Dec. 27.
Despite the steady improvements, Edwards continued to implore residents to adhere to mitigation measures and restrictions during his monthly statewide call-in radio show, “Ask the Governor,” on Wednesday.
“I’m encouraging everybody to follow the order and mitigation measures we know that work,” Edwards said.
As of Wednesday, the state is reporting:
-- 343,583 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 48,833 “probable” cases
-- 8,152 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 536 “probable” deaths
-- 5,200,248 total COVID-19 tests
-- 344,321 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
-- 357,894 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 46,765 series completed
