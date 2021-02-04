Gov. John Bel Edwards will address the media regarding the state’s ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic in a press conference Thursday afternoon.
Scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m., the press conference will be live streamed on the governor’s Facebook page. It can also be viewed on Edwards’ website, www.gov.louisiana.gov.
The press conference will be held less than a week before Edwards’ current modified Phase Two order is set to expire. Louisiana has been under its revised version of Phase Two restrictions since before Thanksgiving.
Under Phase Two, most non-essential businesses are limited to 50-percent capacity while indoor (25-percent capacity or 75 people) and outdoor (25-percent capacity or 150 people) social gatherings also have limitations.
Though officials stress that the state remains in a “precarious” place, there have been recent signs of steady improvement.
The most recent statewide positivity rate report (Jan. 21-27) came in at 8.30 percent, marking the third consecutive week-to-week drop and the lowest rate since Nov. 19-25 (7.80 percent).
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key metric in the state’s reopening plan, have fallen in all but four of the last 19 LDH updates and are currently at 1,386 statewide, the fewest in nearly two months (1,357 on Dec. 4).
The number of patients on ventilators (180) is also the lowest since Dec. 21 (174).
Additionally, the state hasn’t reached 3,000 confirmed cases in a day since Jan. 17 after reaching that threshold seven times in the two weeks prior. The state’s seven-day average for new cases was at 1,417 on Feb. 3, more than a 50-percent drop from Jan. 10 (just over 2,839).
As of Wednesday, the state is reporting:
-- 353,507 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 52,728 “probable” cases
-- 8,421 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 585 “probable” deaths
-- 5,412,079 total COVID-19 tests
-- 363,457 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
-- 487,705 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 103,658 series completed
