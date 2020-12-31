Gov. John Bel Edwards will speak to the media regarding the state’s ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic during a press conference Thursday morning.
Beginning at 10 a.m., the press conference will be live streamed on the governor’s Facebook page and can also be viewed on his website, www.gov.louisiana.gov.
The press conference will be held as Louisiana continues to see a rise in new COVID-19 cases, percent positivity, and hospitalizations.
On Wednesday, the state confirmed its highest number of new cases in a single day since the pandemic began (4,261), a total that did “not contain a backlog of cases,” according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
Additionally on Wednesday, the number of COVID-19 statewide hospitalizations reached 1,717, the most since April 23, while the number of patients on ventilators continued to hover above 210, the most since Aug. 12.
For the week of Dec. 17-23, the statewide positivity rate was 10.70, an increase from the two previous weeks and the highest since July 23-29.
The rise in new cases, percent positivity, and hospitalizations has led to a high number of deaths. As of Wednesday, December has been the third-deadliest month since the pandemic began, with 915 people losing their lives from COVID-19.
Only the months of August (952) and April (1,623) have more fatalities from the virus than December.
“This virus is not done with us and it will take our collective effort to stop the spread,” Edwards said via social media Wednesday afternoon.
Last week, Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two, which he originally implemented Nov. 25.
Under Phase Two, most non-essential businesses are limited to 50-percent capacity while indoor (25-percent capacity or 75 people) and outdoors (25-percent capacity or 150 people) social gatherings also have limitations.
The new order is in effect until Jan. 13, 2021.
Despite Louisiana continuing to worsen in several key metrics, the state added another 5,200 vaccinations on Tuesday, bringing the total number of administered vaccines to 37,969 doses of since Dec. 14, according to data released by the Louisiana Department of Health.
The state is currently in Phase 1A of its vaccination distribution process. The general public isn’t expected to be vaccinated for several months.
As of Wednesday, the state is reporting:
-- 282,148 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 29,081 “probable” cases
-- 7,078 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 370 “probable” deaths
-- 4,367,542 total COVID-19 tests
-- 263,712 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
