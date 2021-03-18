Gov. John Bel Edwards will address the media regarding its ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic during a press conference Thursday afternoon.
Scheduled for 2:30 p.m., the press conference will be live streamed on the governor’s Facebook page and can also be viewed on his website, www.gov.louisiana.gov.
The press conference will be held roughly two weeks after Edwards pushed the state to Phase Three of reopening, which eased COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, places or worship, and social gatherings.
The new order is in effect until March 31.
The state continues to see improvement in its COVID-19 numbers. Percent positivity (2.90 percent) and COVID-19 hospitalizations (446), two key factors in the state’s reopening plan, are at their lowest points since March 2020, when the pandemic began.
On Thursday, the state reported nearly 98,000 more administered COVID-19 vaccine doses and another 35,000 fully-vaccinated individuals.
As of Thursday, the state is reporting:
-- 376,548 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 62,995 “probable” cases
-- 9,190 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 784 “probable” deaths
-- 414 COVID-19 hospitalizations; 67 patients on ventilators
-- 6,311,156 total COVID-19 tests
-- 426,243 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
-- 1,516,763 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 568,968 series completed
