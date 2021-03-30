Gov. John Bel Edwards will address the media regarding the state’s ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic during a press conference Tuesday afternoon.
Scheduled for 2:30 p.m., the press conference will be live streamed on the governor’s Facebook page and can also be viewed on his website, www.gov.louisiana.gov.
The press conference will be held one day before Edwards’ Phase Three order expires. Last month, Edwards eased COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, places or worship, and social gatherings to their most relaxed state since the start of the pandemic. Prior to that, the state spent more than three months in a modified version of Phase Two in response to the winter surge.
The current order, which also allowed live music and inside capacity at bars, expires Wednesday, March 31.
In a separate move last week, Edwards made every adult in Louisiana 16 and older eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine after supply started to grow but vaccine doses were going unused. According to data from the Center for Disease Control (CDC), Louisiana ranks 42nd nationally in the percentage of distributed vaccines that have been administered (74.93 percent).
The latest expansion went into effect Monday. This week, the state is slated to receive nearly 150,000 vaccine doses, its most in a one-week shipment to date.
As of the most recent data, more than 720,000 residents are fully-vaccinated, a total that accounts for roughly 15 percent of the state’s 4.6 million residents. More than 1.1 million people have initiated a vaccine series.
After months of steady improvements and declining hospitalizations, Louisiana’s gains have appeared to hit a wall. Though officials have confirmed less than 9,800 new cases in the month of March (or about 325 a day), that is based on roughly 510,000 tests.
The month of March is on pace to administer the fewest COVID-19 tests since October, which officials fear could make it difficult to determine exactly how much the virus is spreading.
Despite the uncertainty surrounding the spread of the virus, COVID-19 hospitalizations have yet to show signs of a surge. As of Tuesday, hospitalizations were at 363, down by 1,706 from their peak of 2,069 on Jan. 8.
As of Tuesday, the state is reporting:
-- 379,727 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 64,687 “probable” cases
-- 9,288 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 844 “probable” deaths
-- 363 COVID-19 hospitalizations; 61 patients on mechanical ventilators
-- 6,478,287 total COVID-19 tests
-- 429,935 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
-- 1,842,453 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 720,598 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
