Gov. John Bel Edwards will address the media regarding the state’s response to Hurricane Laura and the coronavirus pandemic in a press conference Tuesday afternoon.
Set for 2 p.m., the press conference will be live streamed on the governor’s Facebook page and can also be viewed on his website, www.gov.louisiana.gov.
The governor’s press conference will come three days before his current Phase Two order expires on Friday, Sept. 11. Louisiana has been in Phase Two of reopening the state since early June.
In a press conference last week, Edwards said he is hopeful the data supports a move to Phase Three, adding that he would announce a decision sometime this week. He also cautioned people to wear masks and practice social distancing over the Labor Day weekend to avoid a third surge in COVID-19 cases, recalling the surge after Memorial Day.
“We need the help of everybody in Louisiana,” Edwards said.
Louisiana entered Phase Two on June 5 and has been stuck there ever since. The latest extension marked the fourth time Edwards renewed his Phase Two order, following a four-week extension in June, a two-week in July, and a three-week extension in early August.
Though cases and hospitalizations have dropped over the second half of the summer, Edwards said his decision to extend Phase Two for another two weeks late last month was “the prudent thing” to do, citing the arrival of Hurricane Laura.
Much of the state’s community-based testing was cancelled as the state braced for the oncoming storm, which was the strongest to ever hit Louisiana. Without testing, Edwards said the state wouldn’t know exactly how the reopening of K-12 schools and higher education — which accounts for 25 percent of the state’s population — would affect case growth and positivity rate.
Edwards’ prediction has come true so far this week: On Monday and Tuesday, the state reported less than 10,000 total tests, the first time that has happened over a two-day span since late May.
“We’re basically gonna be blind,” Edwards said when he announced the decision to extend Phase Two.
In addition to other Phase Two restrictions, Edwards implemented a statewide mask mandate in mid-July along with a ban of on-site consumption at bars and a 50-person limit on social gatherings. He has said those stipulations will be intact for the duration of Phase Two.
Since the governor’s statewide mask mandate went into effect, average daily case counts, positivity rate, and hospitalizations have all gone down, according to figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Average daily case counts were significantly lower in the month of August (956 per day) than they were in July (1,825). The state hasn’t reported more than 1,000 new cases in a single day since Aug. 14.
Positivity rate, the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come back positive, was at 5.7 percent on Sept. 6 (seven-day rolling average). That is almost half the mark on July 14 (10.7 percent), one day after the governor’s statewide mask mandate went into effect.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have fallen by 801 since reaching 1,600 on July 27 and now stand at 799 statewide.
Last week, Edwards stressed to the public the importance of staying vigilant during this time, especially as the state sees the most activity and movement it’s had since March. Nearly all universities and K-12 schools have reopened in some form, and there are thousands of out-of-state visitors assisting in relief efforts following Hurricane Laura.
As of Tuesday, Louisiana is reporting 153,433 COVID-19 cases; 134,342 recoveries; 4,955 COVID-19 related deaths; and 1,967,458 tests.
In Livingston Parish, there have been 3,495 cases; 35,208 tests; and 69 deaths.
