Gov. John Bel Edwards will address the media regarding the state’s ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic in a press conference Tuesday afternoon.
Scheduled for 3 p.m., the press conference will be live streamed on the governor’s Facebook page and can also be viewed on his website, www.gov.louisiana.gov.
The press conference will be held one day before Edwards’ modified Phase Two order is set to expire. The governor originally implemented the order on Nov. 25 after a two-month period in Phase Three in response to a rise in COVID-19 cases, percent positivity, and hospitalizations.
Edwards has since extended the order twice, in December and again in January. The current proclamation ends Feb. 10.
Under the revised Phase Two, most non-essential businesses are limited to 50-percent capacity while indoor (25-percent capacity or 75 people) and outdoor (25-percent capacity or 150 people) social gatherings also have limitations.
The order also kept Edwards’ statewide mask mandate in place.
After a prolonged third surge of the virus, the state has seen signs of improvement in recent weeks as daily case increases, weekly percent positivity, and hospitalizations have gone down.
The most recent seven-day case average was 1,053, down from a peak of 2,995 on Jan. 8. Statewide percent positivity for the week of Jan. 21-27 was 8.30 percent, the lowest since Nov. 19-25 (7.80 percent) and the third consecutive week-to-week drop.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have decreased in 20 of the last 24 updates from the Louisiana Department of Health. Since reaching a high of 2,069 on Jan. 8, they have fallen by 947.
However, the state reported its second-most deaths in a month in January, with health officials confirming 1,176 COVID-19 fatalities. That figure trails only the month of April (1,623).
The state is continuing the move along in its months-long vaccination process, which began in mid-December and is expected to last into the summer.
On Monday, Edwards announced Pennington Biomedical Research Center would be the state’s first mass coronavirus vaccination site. Last week, he expanded the list of those who are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, including making it available to people 65 and older.
As of Tuesday, the state is reporting:
-- 358,862 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 55,492 “probable” cases
-- 8,559 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 603 “probable” deaths
-- 5,568,695 total COVID-19 tests
-- 363,457 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
-- 637,361 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 189,239 series completed (updated every Tuesday and Thursday)
