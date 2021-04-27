Gov. John Bel Edwards will announce his newest COVID-19 proclamation when he addresses the state during a press conference Tuesday afternoon.
Scheduled for 3:30 p.m., the press conference will be live streamed on the governor’s Facebook page and can also be viewed on his website, www.gov.louisiana.gov.
The press conference will be held one day before Edwards’ current COVID-19 proclamation expires. The state entered Phase Three in March following a three-month stay in a modified version of Phase Two that Edwards implemented in response to the state’s third COVID-19 surge.
The current order, which followed weeks of improvement in hospitalizations and vaccinations, eased restrictions on businesses and social gatherings to their relaxed state since the pandemic began. It kept the statewide mask mandate in place.
When asked by a reporter if he could see himself lifting the mask mandate — a point of contention since it was implemented last summer — Edwards said he wouldn’t make any announcements until after receiving a briefing on gating criteria and recommendations from public health officials.
“Nothing’s off the table until after I receive a briefing and get recommendations and make a decision,” Edwards said last week.
As of the latest data, the state is reporting more than 2.5 million administered COVID-19 vaccine doses, with more than 1.2 million residents completing a vaccine series. Based on Louisiana’s estimated 4.6 million population, roughly 26 percent of the state is fully vaccinated.
A total of 1,475,366 people have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
