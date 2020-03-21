Gov. John Bel Edwards will be joined by health experts and members of his administration in a live roundtable discussion on Louisiana’s response to the novel coronavirus, which is at 585 cases statewide as of Saturday morning.
Edwards and others will discuss the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, from 7-8 p.m. on Monday, March 23. It will air on television and radio stations across the state and on multiple digital platforms.
The program will be produced and broadcast from the studio of Louisiana Public Broadcasting in Baton Rouge.
“We know that the public has many questions about COVID-19, and we want to be responsive and responsible by giving them factual information as they make adjustments for new ways of living during this crisis,” Edwards said.
Topics to be discussed will include the latest updates on positive cases in Louisiana, understanding testing for COVID-19 and the state’s capacity, resources that are available for businesses that are impacted as well as those who are either out of work or have had their work hours reduced.
In addition, Edwards and others will discuss how the K-12 and higher education systems are responding and provide information about resources for at-home learning as well as mental health help that is available.
A live stream of the program will be available at www.gov.Louisiana.gov. The program will also be broadcast on television network stations as well as LPB stations statewide and can be heard on radio stations and live streamed on various digital platforms.
Visit www.lpb.org for a list of stations in your area.
People can submit questions to the panel by clicking on the following link: http://lpb.org/questions.
