Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to announce Monday whether the state will enter Phase Three of its reopening plan amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Edwards is scheduled to address reporters at 2:30 p.m., his office announced Sunday. Phase Two is currently set to expire on Friday, June 26.
Last Thursday, Edwards urged citizens to “do a real gut check” on if they were following the mitigation measures health experts have touted to slow the spread of the disease, which neared 50,000 total cases in Sunday’s update from the Louisiana Department of Health.
To advance in the White House’s “Open Up American Again” plan, vetted by the Center for Disease Control (CDC), a state must see decreases in reported COVID-like symptoms, cases, and hospitalizations over a 14-day period.
While Louisiana has seen overall improvements from where it stood two months ago in the initial outbreak of the disease, officials said there are areas of “real concern” as the state sees a spike in new cases and hospitalizations.
Before Sunday, the state had reported at least 700 new cases a day for four straight days, with the vast majority of the new cases from “community spread.” The increase in cases comes as the state sees a slight decrease in tests.
“At the end of the day, the virus is still very much in control,” Edwards said last week. “We’re still very much in the middle of this, and we still have some work to do.”
After an alarming start, Louisiana’s path to recovery had smoothed out. At one point, the state had the fastest growth of the disease in the world, and officials feared the state would overwhelm its medical capacity in early April.
But Edwards’ state-mandated stay-at-home order, which closed all businesses considered “non-essential,” helped slow the spread of the novel disease that has claimed the lives of more than 2,900 Louisiana residents.
With COVID-19 cases and hospitalization flattening out Edwards lifted his stay-at-home order on May 15, the same day Louisiana entered Phase One of reopening the economy.
Phase One allowed venues such as restaurants, movie theaters, sporting venues, places of worship, gyms, fitness centers, barber shops, and hair and nail salons to reopen but kept other businesses such as tattoo parlors, massage parlors, spas, amusement parks, children’s museums, and bars without food permits closed.
Businesses that were allowed to open in Phase One had to keep to 25 percent of their normal occupancy, which included employees and customers. Employees that came into direct contact with the public also had to wear face masks.
As COVID-19 cases and hospitalization continued to flatten, Louisiana entered Phase Two on June 5.
Under Phase Two, most businesses were allowed to resume operations at 50-percent capacity. It also reopened previously closed businesses such as bars, tattoo parlors, day spas, swimming pools, bowling alleys, skating rinks, and event centers.
If the state were to advance to Phase Three, that would begin on June 26 and last for 21 days.
