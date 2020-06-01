Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to make an announcement about whether or not the state will move into Phase Two of reopening the economy amid the novel coronavirus pandemic on Monday, June 1.
The announcement will come in a press conference that is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at the Louisiana State Capitol. Video of the press conference can be viewed on the governor’s Facebook page or by visiting gov.la.gov.
Speaking to reporters last Friday, Edwards said he and his team were going to “dig” into the data over the weekend before he made an announcement on Monday on whether the state would enter Phase Two.
Phase One, which began after Edwards lifted the state’s stay-at-home order on May 15, is set to expire on Friday, June 5, if the order isn’t extended. Phase Two would open more businesses that have been closed since the COVID-19 outbreak and ease restrictions on ones already opened.
Being considered are guidelines that would allow bars, spas, and tattoo parlors to reopen but with heavy restrictions. Churches, restaurants, hair salons, and other businesses that reopened at 25-percent capacity in mid-May would be allowed to move to 50-percent capacity.
In order to enter Phase Two of the White House’s reopening plan — which was vetted by the Center for Disease Control — a state must see downward trends in people reporting COVID-like symptoms to emergency rooms, new cases, and new hospitalizations over a two-week period.
In terms of cases, Edwards said he and his team will look at the number of active cases in Louisiana as well as the positivity rate based on testing numbers. Increases in testing capacity and contact tracing will also be taken into account.
Louisiana’s situation has improved dramatically from where the state stood two months ago, when it had the second-most COVID-19 cases per capita in the country and the fastest growth rate of the new disease in the world.
Last week, Louisiana dropped down to No. 9 in the country per-capita cases. The state also dipped below 700 hospitalizations for the first time since March 26 and below 100 COVID-19 patients on ventilators for the first time since March 24. Early models showed Louisiana running out of ventilators by the start of April.
Additionally, the percentage of positive tests are nearing the 10-percent benchmark health experts are calling for. As of June 1, there have been 387,370 tests reported to the state with an overall positivity rate of 10.4 percent, just over the federal goal of 10-percent positivity.
However, the positivity rate has steadily declined over the last three weeks, with Monday’s rate coming in at 3 percent, or three times better than the federal threshold. Edwards said the state hasn’t reported more than a 10-percent rate of positivity in at least 20 days.
Testing across the state has ramped up significantly thanks to an influx of mobile testing sites and an 11-way partnership to bring testing to previously underserved populations.
On Monday, health officials reported 40,341 total cases of the novel coronavirus, a jump of 425 from the previous day off of 12,261 new tests. There are now 31,728 “presumed” recoveries from COVID-19, an increase of 3,028 from last week’s figures which puts the state at around 8,600 active cases.
