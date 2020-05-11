Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to make an announcement regarding his current stay-at home order amid the novel coronavirus pandemic on Monday, May 11.

The governor is scheduled to address the media at 2:30 p.m.

The pending announcement will exactly come two weeks after Edwards surprised many by extending his order until May 15. While the state had seen improving trends statewide regarding new case growth and hospitalizations at the time, there were several regions across the state where new cases and hospitalizations continued to increase or to plateau, which Edwards said forced him to extend the order two more weeks.

“The fact is, we just don’t meet the criteria,” Edwards said at the time.

In order to move into Phase One of the White House’s reopening plan, a state must see downward trends in people reporting COVID-like symptoms to emergency rooms, new cases, and new hospitalizations over a two-week period.

During his last press conference Friday, Edwards said he and his team would do “a deep dive” into the date over the weekend to determine if Louisiana has met that three-part criteria to begin reopening.

And while he wouldn’t commit one way or the other when asked what he intends to do, Edwards did acknowledge that the state has made vast improvements from where it stood two months ago, when the COVID-19 growth in Louisiana was faster than any place in the world.

“We are in a much better place today than I thought would be possible a month ago.” Edwards said.

Louisiana has been under stay-at-home orders since March 22, less than two weeks after the first case was reported in the state March 9. Since the outbreak of the virus in the U.S., Louisiana has ranked near the top in the number of cases and deaths per capita.

If Edwards does announce that the stay-at-home order will end May 15, then Louisiana will move into Phase One of the White House’s reopening plan, a three-phased approach based on the advice of public health experts that aims to help state and local officials when reopening their economies, getting people back to work, and continuing to protect American lives.

Under Phase One, larger venues such as sit-down dining, movie theaters, sporting venues, and places of worship will be allowed to operate under strict physical distancing protocols and capacity limitations. Gyms can also open under Phase One if they adhere to strict physical distancing and sanitation protocols.

But entering Phase One doesn’t mean life returns to what it was before the COVID-19 outbreak, Edwards has repeatedly said. People will still be advised to wear face masks in public as well as to avoid crowds of larger than 10 people. Those in poor health will also be advised to remain at home.

“Reopening won’t be like turning on a light switch,” Edwards has said numerous times over the last few weeks.

Along with a phased reopening approach, the state will also be ramping up its testing to determine how much COVID-19 is still out there and exactly where it is.

Starting in May, the state will administer 200,000 tests a month — or 43 out of every 1,000 people — thanks to testing kits from the federal government. The state also has plans to hire 250 contact tracers — and as many as 700 if needed — to let people know if they’ve been exposed to someone carrying the virus.

“Contact tracing will be one of the most critically important pieces of the puzzle moving the state forward to reopening,” Edwards said Friday.

Though Edwards has said he remains optimistic that Louisiana will move into Phase One on May 15, he has repeatedly said he will be governed by “science and data” in all decisions regarding reopening during the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor’s decision to extend Louisiana order last month was met with sharp criticism from citizens, business owners, and state politicians who believed the economic damage of forcing businesses to close would outweigh the public health damage of reopening places.

Last week, a Louisiana House of Representatives committee approved a measure to weaken Edwards’ order that was scheduled to end April 30.

Rep. Blake Miguez, who leads the Republican delegation in the state House of Representatives, authored the resolution and supported a “parish-by-parish” approach to fully reopening aspects of the state’s economy currently closed or limited as part of the pandemic response.

Some speakers argued the order might as well be lifted because more people are starting to violate the rules. Several speakers said the order violated constitutional rights such as freedom of assembly.

“The state’s already reopening,” said Rep. Danny McCormick, R-Oil City. “We have to give people their freedom back.”

As of Sunday, the state was reporting more than 31,600 cases of COVID-19 and 2,213 deaths. The Louisiana Department of Health will update its figures at noon.