Gov. John Bel Edwards will make a decision “relatively soon” about whether or not to close schools statewide for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Edwards made that announcement to reporters Thursday, the same day that the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) asked him to keep public schools closed for the rest of the academic year to lessen the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

The request from BESE came one day after the Louisiana Association of School Superintendents made the same request to Edwards, who said he has also received similar requests from the Louisiana Department of Education and the School Board Association.

The governor intends to have a conversation with State Interim Superintendent Beth Scioneaux regarding the requests before making a decision, which he believes will come “relatively soon.”

“I just want to make sure I am clear on what they’re requesting,” Edwards told reporters. “I will make an announcement relatively soon.”

Despite not making an official announcement Thursday, Edwards is pretty certain what the outcome will be.

“But there is a really good chance that I am going to do what they are asking me to do,” he said. “I expect that order is coming very quickly.”

Edwards’ current order that has closed schools for nearly a month runs through April 30, meaning students would have around three weeks remaining in the school year if the current order expires on that date.

But if Edwards adheres to the request from state education leaders, March 13 would mark the last day students will have been on campus for the 2019-20 school year.

Since Edwards closed all schools, educators have been forced to adopt distance-learning methods to ensure their students continue learning during an unprecedented situation. Most have resorted to online coursework and traditional take-home paper packets, but that could become increasingly problematic if students don’t return at all this year.

If Edwards does extend the order involving school closures, how schools continue to educate students for the rest of the school year will be up to the individual school districts, Scioneaux said.

“Every community needs a plan for continued learning,” Scioneaux said in her letter to Edwards on Thursday. “This not only ensures academic progress and social support for students and families; it provides stability during an uncertain and unprecedented time.

“The Department recognizes school systems will need plans for continued learning opportunities possibly during the summer and especially for the upcoming school year that are unique to their resources, student population, and community needs.”

There are roughly 26,000 students in the Livingston Parish Public Schools system being taught by roughly 1,500 teachers.