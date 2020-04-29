Gov. John Bel Edwards will travel to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday to meet with President Donald Trump to discuss Louisiana’s ongoing response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the governor announced late Tuesday night.
Edwards will be one of a handful of governors that will meet one-on-one with the president. Louisiana currently has the fifth-highest per capita rate of COVID-19 cases in the country, with 27,286 reported cases that have resulted in 1,758 deaths.
In a press release, Edwards said he looks forward to having a “substantive conversation” with the president about Louisiana’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak as well as the state’s plans to reopen additional businesses next month and the need to increase testing capacity to 200,000 tests a month beginning in May.
Edwards also thanked Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for “the many ways” the federal government has assisted Louisiana, which includes millions of pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) items, hundreds of ventilators, support for more than 1,000 members of the National Guard, field hospitals and Public Health Service teams, early support of mobile testing sites and access to federal health officials and other experts “as we have made many critical, life-saving decisions for Louisianans.”
“I am appreciative of the President’s attention to Louisiana and his support for our people during this difficult time for our state,” Edwards said in his statement. “Brighter days are ahead for Louisiana and by working together with our federal partners, I know we will get through this.”
This week, Edwards extended Louisiana’s stay-at-home order through May 15. The new order, which includes a few changes, will go into effect on May 1.
