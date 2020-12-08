Gov. John Bel Edwards will join state and federal leaders at the White House for Tuesday’s Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Summit, according to a statement from the governor’s office.
The summit will feature President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence along with state, local, and private sector officials discussing how the vaccine will be produced and distributed. It will also feature select governors and Alex Azar, the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services.
During the summit, Edwards will offer his perspective on how Louisiana will distribute and administer the COVID-19 vaccine and discuss the status of the coronavirus pandemic in the state.
Traveling with Edwards will be Stacy Hall, director of the Office of Public Health's Immunization Program.
The panel is scheduled for 3 p.m. (central time zone) on Tuesday, Dec. 8, and will be streamed only at whitehouse.gov/live.
Start times are approximate, the governor’s office said.
