Testing capacity and contact tracing will be “critical” if and when the state is able to reopen the economy and lessen restrictions amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, Gov. John Bel Edwards told reporters Wednesday.
Speaking from the State Capitol the day Louisiana surpassed 30,000 reported cases of COVID-19, Edwards said he plans to reveal the state’s testing strategy “going forward” on Friday.
“We’re gonna get deep into testing strategy going forward and linkage to contact tracing and what that will look like in Louisiana,” Edwards said.
Contact tracing is a core disease control measure that has been employed by local and state health department personnel for decades. Health officials call it “a key strategy for preventing further spread of COVID-19,” according to the Center of Disease Control (CDC).
In contact tracing, trained public health professionals (contact tracers) work with patients to help them recall everyone they’ve had “close contact” with during the time they may have been infectious. The tracers then warn these exposed individuals (contacts) of their potential exposure “as rapidly and sensitively as possible.”
Contacts are provided with information to understand their risk and are encouraged to monitor themselves for illness. In most cases, the contacts are advised to self-quarantine for 14 days, regardless if they’re showing symptoms or not.
For weeks, Edwards has stressed the importance of contact tracing in addition to surging testing capacity if Louisiana is to move into Phase One of reopening the economy on May 15, the end of his current stay-at-home order.
And while Edwards didn’t get into many specifics regarding the state’s plans for testing and contact tracing, he did say that Louisiana plans to hire 700 workers to work at three call centers across the state. The contact tracers will be supervised by epidemiologists, and Edwards said more will be hired if needed.
“The information you get from testing is fed to contact tracers,” Edwards said. “They then call the person who tested positive and try to figure out when that person who was contacted became contagious. They then get those names who were in contact [with that person] and call those people.”
Along with contact tracing, surging testing capacity will also play a pivotal role, Edwards has repeatedly stated.
Starting in May, Louisiana plans to administer 200,000 tests a month, which equates to 43 people for every 1,000 and 4.3 percent of the state’s population, more than twice the recommended amount from the federal government. The testing kits — which include swabs and the viral transport mediums — started arriving this week, with 30,000 arriving Wednesday morning, Edwards said.
Even though the state has seen positive trends in terms of case growth, hospitalizations, and ventilators usage over the last few weeks, that will likely change when Edwards lifts some of the mitigation measures in place.
That’s what makes testing capacity and contact tracing so important.
“[Contact tracing and testing are] critical,” Edwards said. “As we move forward and engage more of the economy and people become more mobile, there’s gonna be more contact. Even with precautions like a mask and social distancing, the way you keep a lid on cases… is through testing and contact tracing.”
On Wednesday, the statewide death toll from the coronavirus reached 2,094, a jump of 52 from the previous day. The Louisiana Department of Health also reported 1,465 COVID-19 hospitalizations, a decrease of 47 from the previous day, and 187 patients on ventilators, a drop of seven over the last 24 hours and 33 over the last two days.
Louisiana has been under a stay-at-home order since mid-March amid the coronavirus pandemic. The order has closed all school campuses statewide for the rest of the academic year and has shut down many businesses considered “non-essential,” such as casinos, bars, movie theaters, gyms, salons, and barber shops.
Edwards is hopeful that Louisiana will meet the White House criteria — which requires a downward trend in the number of people showing COVID-19 symptoms, new cases, and hospitalizations over a two-week period — and move into Phase One on May 15. He expects to make an announcement on that by Monday, May 11.
“We will spend the weekend really digging into the data,” Edwards said. “We want to make sure we maintain a balance of maintaining public health on one hand and opening the economy on the other.”
