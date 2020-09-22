Gov. John Bel Edwards will address the media regarding the state’s response to Tropical Depression Beta and the coronavirus pandemic in a press conference Tuesday afternoon.
Set for 2 p.m., the press conference will be live streamed on the governor’s Facebook page and can also be viewed on his website, www.gov.louisiana.gov.
Beta, which downgraded to a tropical depression Tuesday morning, made landfall late Monday just north of Port O'Connor, Texas.
Beta is expected to move inland over southeastern Texas through Wednesday and then over Louisiana and Mississippi on Wednesday night through Friday, and the biggest unknown from Beta was how much rainfall it could produce.
Though Beta weakened into a depression, flash flooding remains possible in Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi as the system moves farther inland.
The governor’s press conference will come nearly two weeks into his current Phase Three order, which is slated to run through Friday, Oct. 9. Under Phase Three, most businesses will be able to operate at 75-percent capacity while some bars are allowed to reopen at a more restrictive capacity if they’re in a parish with a low positivity rate.
Outdoor crowd sizes are limited to 50 percent of the outdoor space or up to 250 people if people can’t practice social distancing. Indoor gatherings such as weddings and birthday parties are limited to 50-percent capacity or up to 250 people.
The statewide mask mandate that Edwards implemented in mid-July is also in effect for Phase Three.
As of Tuesday, Louisiana is reporting 162,214 COVID-19 cases; 145,570 recoveries; 5,218 COVID-19 related deaths; and 2,205,935 tests.
In Livingston Parish, there have been 3,726 cases; 38,966 tests; and 74 deaths.
