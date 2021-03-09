Gov. John Bel Edwards will address the media regarding its ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic during a press conference Tuesday afternoon.
Scheduled for 12 p.m., the press conference will be live streamed on the governor’s Facebook page and can also be viewed on his website, www.gov.louisiana.gov.
The press conference will be held one week after Edwards pushed the state to Phase Three of reopening, which eased COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, places or worship, and social gatherings.
The new order will be in effect until March 31.
According to multiple media outlets, Edwards is also expected to announce a major expansion in COVID-19 vaccine eligibility. The expansion will make vaccinations available to anyone over the age of 18 that falls under a list of those with “high-risk” medical conditions, according to a report from The Advocate.
As of Monday, the state is reporting:
-- 372,843 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 61,446 “probable” cases
-- 9,044 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 714 “probable” deaths
-- 534 COVID-19 hospitalizations; 78 patients on ventilators
-- 6,118,876 total COVID-19 tests
-- 415,954 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
-- 1,220,563 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 448,730 series completed
