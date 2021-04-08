Gov. John Bel Edwards will address the media regarding the state’s ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic during a press conference Thursday afternoon.
Scheduled for 2:30 p.m., the press conference will be live streamed on the governor’s Facebook page and can also be viewed on his website, www.gov.louisiana.gov.
The press conference will be held one week after Edwards loosened COVID-19 restrictions following weeks of improvement in hospitalizations and vaccinations. The new order, which eased restrictions to their relaxed state since the pandemic began, is in effect until April 28.
As of the most recent data, the state has surpassed 2.1 million administered vaccine doses and nearly 900,000 fully-vaccinated residents. Meanwhile, hospitalizations have hovered around 300 for the last week.
