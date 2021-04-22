Gov. John Bel Edwards will address the media regarding the state’s ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic during a press conference Thursday afternoon.
Edwards will also provide an update on the legislative session that began last week.
Scheduled for 2:30 p.m., the press conference will be live streamed on the governor’s Facebook page and can also be viewed on his website, www.gov.louisiana.gov.
The press conference will be held less than a week before Edwards’ current COVID-19 proclamation expires on Wednesday, April 28. The state entered Phase Three in March following a three-month stay in a modified version of Phase Two that Edwards implemented in response to the state’s third COVID-19 surge.
The current order, which followed weeks of improvement in hospitalizations and vaccinations, eased restrictions on businesses and social gatherings to their relaxed state since the pandemic began.
Despite the overall gains of the last four months, officials have warned of a “potential fourth spike” with COVID-19 data showing early signs of worsening over the last few weeks.
Percent positivity, which reached a peak of 13.50 percent Dec. 31 - Jan. 6, dropped week-over-week before hitting a low of 2.20 percent March 25-31. However, it has increased in the last two weeks and was at 3.50 percent in the most recent report April 8-14.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, fell from 2,069 on Jan. 7 to 284 by April 10 — a drop of 1,785 in just over three months. But they have risen by 50 in less than two weeks.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 vaccinations appeared to have slowed down a bit, despite the state opening eligibility to everyone 18 and older (or 16 and older with the Pfizer vaccine).
“Obviously we’re not where we need to get to and hesitancy is creeping in, so we’re going to have to work hard in answering people’s questions and making sure vaccines are available,” Edwards said during his monthly radio show Wednesday.
“We don’t end this pandemic until enough people are vaccinated,” he said later.
As of the most recent data, the state has surpassed 2.5 million administered vaccine doses, with more than 1.1 million residents becoming fully-vaccinated.
