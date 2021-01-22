Gov. John Bel Edwards will address the media regarding the state’s ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic in a press conference Friday afternoon.
Scheduled for 11 a.m., the press conference will be live streamed on the governor’s Facebook page and can also be viewed on his website, www.gov.louisiana.gov.
Last week, Edwards extended his modified Phase Two order as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continued to surge in Louisiana.
The new order, in effect until Feb. 10, limits most non-essential businesses to 50-percent capacity and places restrictions on indoor (25-percent capacity or 75 people) and outdoor (25-percent capacity or 150 people) social gatherings.
In the last week, the governor has repeatedly encouraged employers and businesses to utilize remote work whenever possible “to help slow the spread of COVID and ensure that employees remain healthy and productive.”
As of Thursday, the state is reporting:
-- 332,973 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 45,345 “probable” cases
-- 7,928 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 514 “probable” deaths
-- 5,018,910 total COVID-19 tests
-- 320,025 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
-- 301,316 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered (updated every Tuesday and Thursday)
