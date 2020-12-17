Gov. John Bel Edwards will address the media regarding the state’s ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic during a press conference Thursday afternoon.
The press conference will be live streamed on the governor’s Facebook page beginning at 2:30 p.m., and it can also be viewed on his website, www.gov.louisiana.gov.
The press conference will be held days after the state began administering the Pfizer vaccine, which is first being given to frontline healthcare and emergency medical services workers.
The first workers were vaccinated on Monday, and the state has continued the process since then. This first group will total between 125,000 and 135,000 people.
Officials believe the second vaccine, by Moderna, may get federal Emergency Use Authorization as early as this week. Edwards has said the Moderna vaccine will be used for the staff and residents of nursing homes and long-term care facilities, up to 80,000 people.
Both vaccines require two doses: For Pfizer, the second dose comes 21 days after the first; for Moderna, the second dose comes 28 days after the first.
Edwards hasn’t yet indicated the next group in line for possible vaccination, saying only that he will follow guidance from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), which recommended healthcare workers and nursing homes in the first group.
The vaccination process begins at a crucial time for Louisiana, which is currently in its third surge since the virus’ outbreak in March. According to at least one key metric — COVID-19 hospitalizations — this surge is worse than the second.
The number of COVID-19 hospital admissions reached 1,602 on Thursday, the most since May 1 (1,607). Hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, exceeded 2,000 statewide back in April.
As of Thursday, there are 169 COVID-19 patients requiring mechanical ventilators, the most since Aug. 21 (172).
The state confirmed 2,996 new cases on Thursday, marking the 18th time since Nov. 12 that the Department of Health confirmed at least 2,000 new cases in its noon update. From July 28 until Nov. 11, the state reported at least 2,000 new cases twice — both in early August — and none for nearly three months from Aug. 12 - Nov. 11.
A little more than halfway through December, the number of COVID-19 related deaths this month is at 474, already past the total from the months of November (458) and October (384).
To date, more than 6,600 people in Louisiana have died from COVID-19, including 105 from Livingston Parish.
The state is currently under a modified version of Phase Two, which is in effect until Dec. 23. The new order reduces the capacity at most non-essential businesses back to 50 percent and places limits on indoor (75 people) and outdoors (150 people) social gatherings.
Though the current order ends next week, Edwards has repeatedly said he doesn’t expect the state would advance to Phase Three until after the New Year.
As of Thursday, the state is reporting:
-- 257,483 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 21,838 “probable” cases
-- 6,637 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 327 “probable” deaths
-- 4,042,993 total COVID-19 tests
-- 232,725 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
