Gov. John Bel Edwards will discuss the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic during a press conference Thursday afternoon, nearly a week before his latest order extending Phase Two of reopening the state is scheduled to end.
Set for 2:30 p.m., the press conference will be live streamed on the governor’s Facebook page and can also be viewed on his website, www.gov.louisiana.gov.
On Thursday, health officials added 1,708 new cases to the ongoing tally, bringing the total number to 114,481. This comes one day after the state added 69 new COVID-19 related deaths, the most in a single day since April.
The state has reported at least 1,500 new cases in a day 20 times in the month of July, including consecutive days of at least 1,700. On Tuesday, Edwards said the state was now No. 1 nationally in cases per capita.
Last week, Edwards formally extended Phase Two of Louisiana’s reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic for another two weeks. The governor cited a continued surge in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations that made him hesitant to move the state into Phase Three.
This was the second time Edwards extended Phase Two, following a four-week extension last month. The earliest the state could enter Phase Three would be Friday, Aug. 7.
Earlier this week, Edwards said health experts are starting to see “early signs” of a plateau in both cases and hospitalizations, though cases are plateauing “at a really high number.”
This comes after cases and COVID-19 hospitalizations reached “alarming levels” in recent weeks that strained hospitals across the state and forced Edwards to issue a statewide mask mandate, among other extra measures.
As of Thursday, the state is reporting 3,811 deaths, 1,524 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 205 patients on ventilators, 74,246 recoveries, and 1,317,390 total tests.
